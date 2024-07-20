Documents reveal fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Kent started with OfferUp meeting to buy camera

Probably cause documents filed Friday reveal police say a fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Kent began with an OfferUp meeting to sell camera equipment.

The suspect in the case is named, but he has not been charged yet.

On Thursday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Matthiew Stavkovly of Kent.

His death was ruled a homicide. He died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

A verified GoFundMe fundraiser was created to assist his family with funeral expenses.

According to the probable cause documents, police say Matthiew and three friends met a man at Turnkey Park in the 23000 block of 100th Avenue Southeast after agreeing to sell him a camera, accessories, and a backpack via an advertisement on OfferUp.

The meeting was set for 9 p.m. and the man who called himself “Zedd” agreed to pay $1850.

At 8:58 p.m., the group met with “Zedd” and another Black man at the park.

As they negotiated a payment, a third Black man appeared and pulled a gun from his sweatshirt. The person selling the camera was shoved to the ground, and his camera backpack was removed.

Three to four gunshots were then fired.

Once they saw the gun, Matthiew and his friend ran towards their four-wheel ATV, attempting to leave the area.

As they got onto the ATV, one more shot was fired, hitting Matthiew in the back.

His friend drove Matthiew toward the Kentwood Apartments, where Matthiew later died.

“Zedd” was identified after detectives served a search warrant on OfferUp, revealing his IP addresses.

Detectives surveilled his home, eventually seeing “Zedd” with the backpack stolen at the park.

“Zedd” was then arrested, and the stolen camera equipment was recovered.





