Kent man sentenced for selling narcotics near drug treatment center

SEATTLE — Mohamed Aweys Muse, a 37-year-old former Kent resident was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release for selling narcotics near a drug treatment center, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman in a news release.

Muse has been in custody since his arrest in March 2023.

At Monday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge John H. Chun said, “Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that has been ravaging our community… I am particularly concerned with the targeting of a methadone clinic.”

According to the release, Muse came to the attention of law enforcement in late 2022, when he was observed leaving an apartment in Kent each morning and making hand-to-hand drug sales in the area of Airport Way South and South Holgate Street in Seattle. Muse appeared to target the clients of a methadone clinic which was only a block away from where he was selling drugs.

In January, Muse started staying overnight at a Lynnwood, Washington apartment. On February 2, 2023, law enforcement served a court-authorized search warrant on both the Lynnwood and Kent apartments. In the Lynnwood apartment, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine, and three firearms. In the Kent apartment, law enforcement found additional cocaine, according to the release.

