‘It’s scary’: CDC warns of lead in applesauce pouches as 22 toddlers sick

There is a new safety warning for a healthy treat you may have given your child. So far, 22 toddlers have gotten sick from lead exposure linked to applesauce pouches.

If you or your child consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and the variety pack, or Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches the CDC is urging you to contact your primary care physician to get a blood test.

We spoke with one mom who said this is just another recall she’s heard of recently.

“It is scary. I have a four-year-old and a five-year-old and I feel like in the last two weeks, I’ve seen at least three different posts about recalls in food,” said Maria Verduzco of Milton.

Verduzco also said that with two small children, “it’s scary because you would hope that the people in charge are more in control of the products that they put out there on the shelves.”

According to the CDC, lead poisoning can only be diagnosed through clinical testing. Although signs and symptoms of lead toxicity vary, short-term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms:

Headaches.

Abdominal pain or colic.

Vomiting.

Anemia.

WanaBana can be found on Amazon or at Dollar Tree locations.

We did check several stores, including the Dollar Tree in Milton. We found out the product had been taken off the shelf and disposed of.

