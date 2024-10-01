It’s clamming time: Five days of coastal razor clamming to begin this week

Starting October 3 and through October 7, diggers can go Pacific razor clam digging at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks Beach.

This is the first round of the season approved by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers.

“It’s very exciting to get back to razor clamming again and begin the 2024-25 season,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “It’s common to encounter some small clams this early in the season, so we want to remind everyone that the rules require each digger to keep their first 15 clams regardless of size or condition in their own separate container.”

WDFW urges diggers to be careful when driving on the sand since many hazards could affect their driving. Diggers are asked to drive on the hard-packed sand.

Diggers should expect traffic near parking areas and be aware that Highway 109 is closed west of Hoquiam. Detours around the closure include Highway 101 North and Ocean Beach Road.

The following digs during evening (p.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled after marine toxin results from the DOH showed razor clams are safe to eat:

Oct. 3, Thursday; 7:38 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 4, Friday; 8:10 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 5, Saturday, 8:44 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 6, Sunday, 9:20 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 7, Monday, 10:02 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

WDFW said that the most successful digging happens 1 to 2 hours before the listed time of low tide.

Clamming in Washington (WDFW)

Diggers, don’t forget your clam shovel, container and license before heading out.

Beginners can visit the WDFW website for digging, cleaning and cooking tips.

©2024 Cox Media Group