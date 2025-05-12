Local

Ducks in a row: WA State Patrol saves ducklings on I-5 in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
WA State Patrol saves ducklings on I-5 in Tacoma Washington State Patrol (Washington State Patrol)
A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper helped reunite three ducklings with their mother after they all got stuck near the median on I-5 in Tacoma.

On April 21, video posted by the WSP shows a trooper and an employee of the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) safely carrying the three ducklings across the highway and safely reuniting them with their mother.

This rescue comes as the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) also posted about a duck rescue on Saturday, where a group of ducklings fell into a storm drain.

Firefighters used a bucket to safely bring all five ducklings out of the drain and back with their mother.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, this week the crew from Engine 34 C shift reunited a mother duck with her ducklings after...

Posted by Seattle Fire Department on Saturday, May 10, 2025

