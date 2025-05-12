Ducks in a row: WA State Patrol saves ducklings on I-5 in Tacoma

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper helped reunite three ducklings with their mother after they all got stuck near the median on I-5 in Tacoma.

On April 21, video posted by the WSP shows a trooper and an employee of the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) safely carrying the three ducklings across the highway and safely reuniting them with their mother.

Sometimes you need a little help getting your ducks in a row, and thanks to @wsdot and our trooper (in @wspd1pio), this momma duck and her "duck-linquents" got off the freeway safely.#YourWSP #WSPPOV pic.twitter.com/9YL1QOraRI — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) May 11, 2025

This rescue comes as the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) also posted about a duck rescue on Saturday, where a group of ducklings fell into a storm drain.

Firefighters used a bucket to safely bring all five ducklings out of the drain and back with their mother.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, this week the crew from Engine 34 C shift reunited a mother duck with her ducklings after... Posted by Seattle Fire Department on Saturday, May 10, 2025

