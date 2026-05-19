Seattle forces delivery company to pay nearly $290k in workers’ violations

Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards (OLS) has reached a settlement with a delivery network over alleged worker violations.

The company, called Dlivrd (for “delivered”), agreed to pay nearly $215,000 to more than 250 gig workers, plus $74,000 to the City of Seattle. OLS officials said Dlivrd failed to provide required pay, sick time, and worker notices.

The city said the case is part of a broader push to protect app-based workers ahead of the World Cup, when demand is expected to spike.

“This settlement underscores OLS’s commitment to safeguarding worker rights and is central to OLS’s strategic compliance campaign, ‘Protecting Worker Rights is Our Goal,’ to protect workers and support businesses during the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26TM activities,” OLS Director Steven Marchese stated. “From June 11 through July 19, Seattle will host one of the largest global sporting events in 2026, with an unprecedented visitor activity and workforce demand leading up to and during the tournament in June and July. App-based delivery platforms are one of the priority industries where OLS expects to see rapid expansion and high turnover during the tournament period.

“We are working to ensure app-based companies and other industries directly impacted by the games are following Seattle’s Labor Standards in the days leading up to, during, and after to prevent violations of workers’ rights,” Marchese continued.

Dlivrd failed to provide up-front offer information, electronic receipts, weekly statements, and written notice of rights under the App-Based Worker Minimum Payment Ordinance, OLS stated, from May 1, 2023, to Feb. 13.

“This settlement is a clear victory for gig workers, affirming that our hard-won protections must be respected, and a reminder that we must act to hold corporations accountable. It could not come at a better time: the upcoming FIFA World Cup™ is anticipated to bring almost a million people to Seattle. This will place unprecedented pressure on app workers, as app usage skyrockets in June and July – and we must sharpen our focus on preventing abuses and responding to apps that violate worker protections,” Sara Stockholm, the co-organizing director for Working Washington/Fair Work Center, said. “Working Washington/Fair Work Center will continue empowering workers to exercise their rights and organize for the good jobs they deserve through our know-your-rights workshops, organizing committees, and working with our partners at OLS to strengthen and enforce worker protections.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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