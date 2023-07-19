With the upcoming packed weekend, here are tips to beat Seattle traffic

SEATTLE — Six cruise liners, three home Mariners games, and two nights of Taylor Swift’s ‘Era’s Tour’ are all taking over Seattle this weekend.

If there’s anything the City of Seattle knows all too well it’s how bad traffic can get during peak hours and weekends. Closures on 520, State Route 18 between Issaquah/Hobert and Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie, and Ship Canal Bridge could cause a headache for your weekend plans.

While MLB All-Star week went relatively smoothly, by Washington State Department of Transportation and Sound Transit’s standards, they are urging visitors far and wide to get “dialed in” to the transportation system here. Downloading their mobile apps or following their social media accounts for real-time traffic alerts and updates is a good start, but having a plan and preparing for the unexpected is best.

If battling traffic yourself sounds like a hassle, good news! For “Swifties”, Sound Transit will run a two-day late-night line directly to Lumen Field.

You can ride the 1 Line to and from Taylor Swift!

Sound Transit will be running late-night Link light rail service for both nights of Taylor Swift concerts to make sure fans can get back home safely.

On July 22 and 23, 1 Line trains will run:

Start of service – 8:00 a.m. – Every 12 minutes

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Every 10 minutes

10:00 p.m. – end of service – Every 15 minutes

There will be modifications made to their Sound Transit Train schedule to accommodate the influx of people. You can find the schedule for north and southbound trains here.

©2023 Cox Media Group