PACIFIC, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting along SR-167 near Auburn.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared that all lanes of northbound SR-167 in Pacific, just north of Ellingson Road, are closed while crews investigate.

According to WSP, one victim is dead.

KIRO 7 has a team heading to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

