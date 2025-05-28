Investigation: Snoqualmie police chief rated women’s bodies, mocked disabled staffer

Snoqualmie Police Chief Brian Lynch was fired April 10 following an independent investigation that found he repeatedly violated the city’s policies on harassment, ethics, and professional conduct, according to city records obtained by KIRO 7.

Mayor Katherine Ross announced Lynch’s termination in an all-staff email, citing “sustained conduct that violated our City’s personnel policies.”

The investigation, conducted by an outside attorney, documented more than a dozen instances of misconduct, including repeated inappropriate sexual remarks, unprofessional behavior toward subordinates, and a failure to maintain workplace boundaries.

Lynch had been on paid administrative leave since early February, shortly after the city received an anonymous whistleblower complaint alleging favoritism, retaliation, and inappropriate behavior by the chief.

The city then launched a formal investigation, which included interviews with multiple current and former employees of the Snoqualmie Police Department.

According to the 10-page executive summary of the investigation, Lynch’s behavior included:

Referring to female members of the public as “bitches.”

Asking a female subordinate if she hurt her hand “jerking off her husband” while making a crude gesture.

Commenting on female employees’ and visitors’ physical appearance, including rating them on a numerical scale and making sexualized remarks about their bodies.

Repeating the phrase “Run Forest Run” to a mobility-impaired employee in the workplace.

Making a sexual joke in front of a teenage intern during her farewell lunch, then dismissing concerns by saying she had “heard worse.”

Hosting a fantasy football draft party at his home where at least one officer attended while on-duty and in uniform, and naming his team with a sexually suggestive pun.

Showing coworkers bikini-clad women on his phone during work hours and referring to them as “hot babes” or “chicks.”

Allegedly stating a female police recruit “couldn’t keep her legs together” due to having several children, a comment Lynch later denied, though it was corroborated by multiple witnesses.

Investigators also found that Lynch routinely blurred the lines between his role as department head and his personal relationships with subordinates, fostering a workplace culture where inappropriate joking and social favoritism were common.

Witnesses told investigators they felt uncomfortable speaking up due to Lynch’s authority.

Some said they avoided the lunchroom entirely to steer clear of his behavior.

In addition to the harassment findings, the investigation raised concerns about Lynch’s job performance.

According to the city, Lynch delegated most administrative responsibilities after hiring a police captain in 2024 and spent significant time on social media and personal interests while on duty.

Staff reported becoming “substantially more efficient” during his absence.

Lynch was notified of the proposed termination in an April 8 pre-disciplinary letter and offered the chance to respond.

Two days later, his termination became official.

He had served as Chief of Police since December 2023, after previously holding the rank of captain and serving as a sergeant in Black Diamond.

Captain Gary Horejsi is now serving as interim chief. The city plans to begin a formal hiring process soon.

City officials say additional workplace conduct trainings will be scheduled in the months ahead.

In May, the North Bend City Council voted unanimously to end its working relationship with the Snoqualmie Police Department and to begin negotiations with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the city of North Bend to ask if the Lynch investigation was considered during their decision.

