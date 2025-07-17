Injured biker airlifted from Clallam County trail

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — An injured woman was airlifted from the Spruce Railroad Trail near Camp David Jr. in Clallam County yesterday after crashing her bike on a remote section of the trail.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue paramedics and EMTs worked alongside Olympic National Park Rangers Wednesday afternoon to determine the best access to the biker.

Due to the reported severity of her injuries, Airlift Northwest landed a helicopter along Highway 101 near Sol Duc Road, and she was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The highway was closed for about 45 minutes, according to Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters in Clallam County also responded to a 1.5-acre brush fire and several other EMS calls yesterday.

