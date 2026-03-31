Graffiti tagger injured after falling from overpass onto I-90 ramp in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a person tagging the Bellevue Way overpass above I-90 was injured after falling onto the freeway ramp on Monday night.

Crews responded at around 10:30 p.m. and WSP says the tagger may have a broken leg and facial injuries after falling onto the eastbound I-90 ramp.

They were brought to Harborview Medical Center.

This was the scene last night around 10:30pm on the ramp from EB 90 to Bellevue Way. A tagger fell onto the ramp from the overpass where they were tagging. The subject was transported to Harborview with a possible broken leg and facial injuries. pic.twitter.com/o67QL226K4 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 31, 2026

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