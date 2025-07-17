Firefighters tackle 1.5-acre brush fire in Clallam County

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters tackled a 1.5-acre brush fire in Clallam County on Wednesday evening.

According to Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue, crews set out for a smoke investigation near Baker Farm Road and found a “large, obvious” column of smoke.

Firefighters found an active wildland fire approximately 1.5 acres in size burning along a slope on DNR property just after 6:45 p.m.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue crews worked alongside the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Port Angeles Fire Department to suppress the fire and stop any further growth.

Washington State DNR took over the response at around 9 p.m. for final extinguishment and mop-up.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue.

