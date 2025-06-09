Injured bald eagle rescued by Mukilteo Animal Control after hit by car

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An animal control officer found a wounded bald eagle lying beside a road after being struck by a vehicle.

The bald eagle survived the crash, thanks to assistance from Animal Control Officer Duke, and is currently being cared for at Paws Wildlife Center.

“Without hesitation, Duke carefully scooped up the injured bird in her personal car, drove it to the station, transferred it to her ACO truck, and then raced against time to transport it to Paws Wildlife Center,” the Mukilteo Police Department stated on social media. “Her bravery and quick thinking in that moment exemplify the compassion and dedication we value in our community.”

Paws Wildlife Center will provide expert care, treatment for its injuries, and the rehabilitation required for the eagle to soar again.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Animal Control Officer Duke for her courage and resolve, and to Paws Wildlife Center for their dedication to wildlife rehabilitation,” the Mukilteo Police Department continued. “Because of their combined efforts, this majestic bird has a chance to heal and fly once more.”

