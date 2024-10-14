If you recognize this man, Thurston County deputies want to hear from you

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies in Thurston County are hoping to identify a suspect in a sexual assault and burglary.

On Sept. 29, a woman called 911 and said she was the victim of the crimes that happened in the Olympia area near the 3100 block of Overhulse Road Northwest.

As detectives investigated, a sketch of the suspect was created.

If you have any information that can help the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office identify the suspect, you’re asked to email Detective Carrie Nastansky at carrie.nastansky@co.thurston.wa.us or call dispatch at 360-704-2740.

©2024 Cox Media Group