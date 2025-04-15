Ice cream icon Salt & Straw drops Pike Place Market move days after announcement

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Salt & Straw bowed out of moving into Pike Place Market less than a week after the ice creamery announced the move.

The ice creamery was set to move into 102 Pike St. on First Avenue, right across from Pike Place Market, replacing a Starbucks location that closed last year.

The reason the ice cream shop did not move to that location was because the “site plan is not ready yet for submittal.” There are no further details regarding Salt & Straw’s decision, as of this reporting.

Originating as a simple food cart in Portland in 2011, cousins Kim and Tyler Malek have expanded Salt & Straw to 46 locations across seven states, including 11 in Oregon and Washington. Salt & Straw announced it was expanding to Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood in January.

Additionally, Salt & Straw has locations inside T-Mobile Park and inside the Microsoft campus in Redmond.

