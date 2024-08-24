‘I was in shock.’: A ‘cheeky sign’ creating controversy in a Pierce County neighborhood

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A controversial sign, that has since been taken down, drew criticism from a Summit View neighborhood.

The sign, depicting a buttock in rainbow colors and the words “my neighbor loves butt stuff,” had an arrow pointing toward a neighbor’s pride flag.

“I was in shock I was like really? What are you trying to prove here?” said resident Mark Gray.

Gray, who isn’t a part of the LGBTQ+ community, told KIRO 7 he’s had the pride flag in his front yard in show of support.

“The flag there just means unity, individualism, what have you. And then sign she put up brought it right down into the gutter,” Gray said.

Gray admits he had second thoughts when the sign was first put up.

“I almost went to the flag down then I thought why? Why bow down to that stuff when we need to stand up not sit down,” he explained.

The sign was taken down by the time KIRO 7 arrived at the home on Friday.

Neighbors say it was up for a few days this week.

“That’s rude, in this day and age, come on. That’s rude, uncalled for,” said resident Mike Peterson.

Peterson believes the sign shouldn’t have been up at all.

“To do something like that, that’s not right. Come on let’s all try to be friends. And this is a very friendly neighborhood,” Peterson said.

Several neighbors shared their frustrations with their sign but say the negativity has only brought them closer as a community.

“We all live on our own homes, but we’re a family in here and it’s just shows togetherness,” Gray said.

KIRO 7 did try to contact the homeowner with the sign, but she did not want to talk.

