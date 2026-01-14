‘I feel it’s a bit disgusting,’ friend reacts to former councilmember plea in killing of girlfriend

SEATTLE — Nearly two years after 20-year-old Liliya Guyvoronsky was killed in her Seattle home, former Bothell City Council member James McNeal Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in her death.

McNeal pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault, both of which are domestic violence charges.

But Liliya’s close friend, Madison Darner, told KIRO 7 the outcome falls short of justice.

“It is sad and unfortunate that the state would give such a minimal sentence for killing a whole person and destroying a whole life,” Darner said.

McNeal was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded to the lesser charges on Tuesday. Darner wishes the case had gone to trial instead.

“Strangled her to death, full stop,” Darner said. “The defense is a plea bargain now, resulting in a lesser charge and lighter sentence. And I feel it’s a bit disgusting, but not surprising.”

Court documents show McNeal and Liliya had been dating on and off in early 2024, but had just broken up before she was killed.

Darner continues pushing for awareness about the dangers of domestic violence in the wake of her friend’s death.

“She’s a victim, Liliya, of domestic violence... [she was] strangled and killed. Lily was silenced, so many women are,” Darner said.

She describes Liliya as a strong, independent, and driven young woman whose life was cut short.

“Lily wasn’t broken, she wasn’t sick or mentally ill. She wasn’t lost and she didn’t need to be saved from herself. She didn’t die because she was a sinner,” Darner said. “She was courageous and fearless and had tremendous strength of character at her young age.”

McNeal faces 8 to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

©2026 Cox Media Group