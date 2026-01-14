Former Bothell councilmember pleads guilty in 2024 killing of 20-year-old girlfriend

Former Bothell councilmember James McNeal has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault, both domestic violence charges, in the killing of his 20-year-old girlfriend, Lilia Guyvoronsky, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

McNeal entered the guilty plea Tuesday, resolving a case that began in late April 2024 when Guyvoronsky was found dead inside her South Seattle home.

Prosecutors say McNeal now faces a sentencing range of 95 to 125 months for first-degree manslaughter and 12 to 14 months for second-degree assault.

Under state law, the sentences would run concurrently.

Prosecutors have said they intend to ask the judge to impose the high end of both sentencing ranges — 125 months for manslaughter and 14 months for assault — along with additional years of community custody under the Department of Corrections and restitution following McNeal’s prison term.

Discovery of the killing

Police were called to a home in the 4600 block of South Orchard Street in the Brighton neighborhood of South Seattle on April 30, 2024, after McNeal’s attorney contacted 9-1-1 to report what court documents described as a “likely homicide.”

Officers found Guyvoronsky dead inside her bedroom.

Investigators determined she had been strangled and had likely been dead for more than 24 hours before police arrived.

She was found naked in her bed, according to charging documents.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, and patrol officers secured the scene while evidence was collected.

Arrest and injuries

McNeal, who was 58 at the time, was arrested at the home and treated by Seattle Fire medics for injuries before being transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Prosecutors later said his injuries were self-inflicted cuts to his wrists.

Photos included in court filings appeared to show blood on his clothing.

McNeal was initially booked on suspicion of homicide.

Relationship details

Court documents state that McNeal and Guyvoronsky had been in a relationship and had argued and broken up three days before her body was found.

A neighbor told KIRO 7 News that McNeal had been dating Guyvoronsky.

Another neighbor described her as a friend.

“It’s just really awful. She was really sweet,” the neighbor said.

Vigil and community response

More than 100 people gathered on May 16, 2024, outside Guyvoronsky’s townhome to honor her life.

A candlelight vigil filled the area with flowers, balloons and messages from friends and loved ones.

“She was 20 years old, and she was young, she was figuring out her life and she was a beautiful and talented young woman,” said Madison Darner, a close friend.

Darner said the vigil was meant to reclaim the space where Guyvoronsky was killed.

“Kinda to take back the place that she was taken from and to lift her up and be able to help her know that this was still her safe place,” she said.

Friends described Guyvoronsky as caring and deeply empathetic.

“She cared for every single person and the intention behind her actions was so sincere and genuine. No one deserves to be murdered like that,” Darner said.

Darner also spoke about the relationship, saying it became unhealthy.

“They were in a relationship. That she cared for him at some points. That it came pretty toxic quickly,” she said. “She was trying to get away from it, we all saw that. She was done with that.”

City officials and local organizations used the vigil to speak about the dangers of domestic violence, which loved ones said ultimately cost Guyvoronsky her life.

McNeal’s background

McNeal served two terms on the Bothell City Council after being elected in 2016.

He lost his re-election bid at the end of 2023.

One former colleague, Tom Agnew, said he was still struggling to understand the case.

“I’ll support him as much as I can, but my heart still goes out to that family, the victim’s family, oh my God, what a tragedy for them a 20-year-old woman taken out in the prime of her life, I mean, it’s sad,” Agnew said.

“I’ve been trying to put this all together as the rest of us have and the only thing we can all think of is the divorce hit him a lot harder, there was a mental health issue, he never got it treated, there was a catastrophic collapse, I don’t know.”

Sentencing ahead

McNeal remains in custody as he awaits sentencing.

The final sentence will be determined by a judge, though prosecutors have already signaled they will seek the longest prison term allowed under state guidelines.

