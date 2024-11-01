‘I didn’t even know if he was alive,’ deputies share story of response from Newcastle fiery crash

Newcastle, WA — The two King County Sheriff’s deputies caught on body camera video helping a man out of a burning vehicle are sharing their story.

Deputies Joshua Charles and Cameron Gomez were doing everything they could to pull 44-year-old Jacob Shook out of his car as flames quickly spread.

“I tried using my knife. There’s an extra little notch in it where you can pull back,” Deputy Charles said.

“So, I thought I maybe I could get it open and I even put my foot up on the other side of the door you know to try and get it open,” Deputy Gomez said.

Both deputies will tell anyone that it was a group effort to save Shook’s life. Both believe that if it wasn’t for Bellevue firefighters and good Samaritans rushing in with fire extinguishers, they aren’t sure what would’ve happened.

“I 100% believe they made a difference,” Deputy Charles said.

But what makes the story a little crazier? Deputy Gomez was still in training. However, he was a military and corrections officer before joining the King County Sheriff’s Department.

“It went more from a trainer/trainee aspect to ‘Hey, let’s work together to find the quickest and best solution to the problem’,” Deputy Gomez said.

Deputy Charles has been training other deputies for King County for years. He says this sort of ‘training exercise’ was a first.

“Luckily, Deputy Gomez did really well. He passed with me obviously,” Deputy Charles said.

Deputy Gomez says this rescue only solidifies his decision to protect and serve.

“I think helping people and making sure that everyone is safe in the community is a number one priority,” Deputy Gomez said.

Shook, the driver pulled out of the vehicle, is still at Harborview Medical Center recovering from his injuries.

