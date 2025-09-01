I-5 fully blocked for ‘two-car, serious injury’ crash in Whatcom County

A serious injury crash closed all lanes of I-5 in Whatcom County on Monday morning.

According to Trooper Harding with the Washington State Patrol, both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5, near the intersection of Zell Road in Custer, were fully blocked for a two-car, serious injury collision.

The crash happened around midnight on the southbound lanes, according to information from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

At first, just the left lane was blocked, but by 3 a.m., WSDOT reported that southbound I-5 was fully blocked south of Birch Bay Lynden Road.

Detours are set up around the closure, with southbound drivers exiting to Birch Bay Lynden Road and northbound drivers exiting to State Route 548.

WSP asked travelers to be patient while troopers investigate this collision.

KIRO 7 will update this story with any new developments.

