I-405 overpass hit by backhoe in 2022 will finally get torn down, rebuilt this weekend

Starting Friday, Nov. 3, at 11 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. Monday, Southbound I-405 will be fully closed.

The closure starts at the I-405/State Route 167 interchange through SR 181, or West Valley Highway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will be demolishing the Lind Avenue overpass which was struck and damaged by a trailer carrying a backhoe in June 2022.

Five out of eight girders were damaged.

Specifically, “every other girder” was damaged, according to WSDOT Communications Consultant Tom Pearce.

WSDOT determined replacing the overpass altogether would be the most effective option.

“Replacing the individual girders would mean we would take out one girder, we would leave a girder in place, and then we would have to reach over and take out the next girder,” Pearce said. “Then what happens is, you’re putting in five new girders. They may not be completely level like you can get when you build a new overpass. Replacing all of the girders was the better way.”

Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. is when WSDOT expects the heaviest traffic in the Renton area, so Pearce recommends trying to plan your travel outside of those hours.

“We are going to see backups on Renton city streets,” he said.

Detours include Talbot Road and Southwest Grady Way.

Detours for the I-405 southbound closure include Talbot Road and Southwest Grady Way.

©2023 Cox Media Group