Humpback whale stranded on Oregon beach after fishing gear entanglement

YACHATS, Ore. — A humpback whale was found beached after being entangled in fishing gear in Yachats, Oregon, on Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the whale was found by bystanders, according to the Facebook page Discovering Depoe Bay Oregon.

The whale could be heard vocalizing through the night, which means it is still alive and vocal.

A specialized team from Washington State arrived around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday to assist.

The whale is free from the crab line, but the condition of the marine mammal is uncertain.

