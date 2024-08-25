Human remains possibly connected to 2013 missing hiker found in Skamania County

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains were found within the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in eastern Skamania County.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said a hiker reported the human skull on August 10, 2024, in the Big Lava Bed.

A deputy went to go look for the skull the next day and did not find it.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s office said the hiker volunteered to return to the area with authorities to recover the skull five days later.

Detectives believe the remains belong to a hiker that went missing in 2013.

It said the same location where the skull was found is where the missing hiker was last seen.

The skull and the other remains in the area are with the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

KIRO 7 previously reported on two different missing persons cases for 2013 in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

One of them is Maureen Kelly, 19, of Vancouver.

She was last seen in June 2013 leaving on a spiritual quest.

And detectives still have not found Kristopher Zitzewitz, 31 of Oregon.

He went missing a couple of months later after being separated from his hiking partner.

Both Kelly and Zitzewits have not been found.

This story will be updated.

