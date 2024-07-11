Human remains found near 2 Gig Harbor schools

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — An investigation is underway in Pierce County after someone made a disturbing discovery Wednesday evening.

At 5:48 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the Purdy Park & Ride in Gig Harbor after someone reported finding human remains.

The area where the remains were found isn’t far from Peninsula High School and Purdy Elementary.

The remains were collected and taken to the Pierce County Medical Examiner to be identified.

Found Human Remains Under Investigation



On July 10th 2024, at approximately 5:48pm, deputies responded to the Purdy Park and Ride, in Gig Harbor for a report of human remains being found. The remains were transferred to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. pic.twitter.com/fyxXdOTJHz — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) July 11, 2024

