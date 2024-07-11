Local

Human remains found near 2 Gig Harbor schools

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Human remains found in Gig Harbor (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — An investigation is underway in Pierce County after someone made a disturbing discovery Wednesday evening.

At 5:48 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the Purdy Park & Ride in Gig Harbor after someone reported finding human remains.

The area where the remains were found isn’t far from Peninsula High School and Purdy Elementary.

The remains were collected and taken to the Pierce County Medical Examiner to be identified.

