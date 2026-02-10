How Sound Transit is preparing for extra capacity for the Seahawks championship parade

SEATTLE — With a dry, mild day expected for the Seahawks championship parade, organizations planning the festivities expect as many as one million people to descend on downtown Seattle.

“Transit, transit, transit, and take transit to get to transit. So, reducing the number of cars is the most effective way to help people move in and around the city,” said Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spokesperson RB McKeon.

Sound Transit is adding trains to the 1 line from 5 a.m. To 6 p.m. to help accommodate the additional expected traffic, meaning the light rail will run every 6 minutes, according to spokesperson David Jackson.

“We expected to get busy early,” Jackson said, “People got here before sunrise on the parade route. So we’re expecting to be early and lots of crowds.”

An additional Sounder train will leave Everett at 8:45 a.m. Three additional Sounder trains will leave Tacoma at 8:50, 9:05 and 9:30 in the morning. Return trains will run at a regular time.

Sound Transit will also have extra capacity on express buses from the eastside. Transit agencies have online tools to help people connect buses to light rail service:

