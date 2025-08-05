How to limit smoke exposure through wildfire season

WASHINGTON — With multiple wildfires burning around the state, University of Washington Medicine is advising residents in high-risk areas on how to limit exposure to smoke.

UW Lung Disease Specialist Doctor Cora Sack says pregnant women, young children, and older adults are the most vulnerable.

"Some of those actions you can take include knowing how and where to check your air quality and stocking up on supplies such as nonperishable goods and medications in case you need to stay indoors,” Sack said.

Common symptoms include headache, itchy eyes, sore throat, and cough, Dr. Sack says.

UW Medicine advises that the best preventative measures against smoke exposure are to limit outdoor activity and to wear a mask.

To check the air quality in your area, visit airnow.gov or Washington Smoke Blog.

