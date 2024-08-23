Troopers: two people arrested for assaulting couple after a crash on SR-518

SEATAC - — Washington State Patrol arrested two people, accused of assaulting a married couple after a crash on State Route 518 near SEA Airport.

It happened on July 30 around 8 p.m.

Troopers say someone called 911 to report a fight happening on westbound 518.

When they arrived, a man told them he’d been in a crash with another vehicle. When he went to exchange insurance information with the other driver, he was attacked.

According to state patrol, the man said his gun fell out of his pocket while he was being attacked.

That’s when the alleged attacker picked it up and got into his car.

Troopers say the driver hit the man with the car and kept going.

The driver provided detectives with dash camera video from the incident.

During a two-week investigation, detectives identified the suspects as 29-year-old Shaylnn Dual and 33-year-old Weldon Carey.

Both were booked into the King County Jail on investigation of multiple felony assault and firearm charges.









