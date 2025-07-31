House fire upgraded to 2-alarm response in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — A house fire in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood was upgraded to a 2-alarm response early Thursday morning.

According to Seattle firefighters, crews responded to a working fire in a detached garage of a home along 17th Avenue South around 5:30 a.m.

A neighbor told KIRO 7 that they saw flames on the backside of the house and along their back fence at around 5:20 a.m.

Responding crews reported that the fire had extended from the garage to the home.

As they worked to put water on the fire and search the building, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) upgraded the response to a 2-alarm response, adding that power lines were down near the residence.

By 6 a.m., SFD reported that the fire was under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

