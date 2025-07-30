Fire burns funeral home in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to a fire at a funeral home along Rainier Avenue South early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported a response to the Columbia Funeral Home & Crematory in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.

SFD crews on scene reported a “well-involved” fire. They tackled the flames from a defensive position, putting water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building.

About 2 hours later, the fire had been fully extinguished, though Seattle Fire Department crews remained on scene throughout the morning to investigate the cause of the fire and monitor any hot spots.

©2025 Cox Media Group