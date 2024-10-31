Hot races for the General Election in Pierce County

KIRO 7 News will be live from 4pm to 8pm, with team coverage throughout our region. As results begin to trickle in at 8pm tune in to kiro7.com and all the KIRO 7 apps as we track our local results. KIRO 7 News returns on-air and online from 11pm to Midnight, wrapping up all the elections from throughout your area.

Pierce County Sheriff

As Pierce County data shows more incidents of violent crime and fewer residents feeling safe, voters have a choice of new leadership for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Current, one-term Sheriff Ed Troyer is not seeking reelection, clearing the path for 35-year PCSD veteran Patti Jackson and 33-year-old Seattle Police veteran Keith Swank to run for the office. Swank and Jackson were the top two candidates in the August primary.

Hiring struggles for law enforcement deputies that have hampered other law enforcement agencies have been less so in Pierce County, where vacancies dropped from 50 last year to around a dozen today. Read more about the candidates here.

Patti Jackson votepattijackson.com

Statement:

Patti Jackson found her purpose by serving you and our community as a member of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. She has the skills, experience, and record of recruiting success to ensure the department can continue to serve all of us with distinction.

Patti Jackson seeks to create an environment where every member of our diverse community – including agency members – feels heard, valued, and equally served, prioritizing fairness, accountability, and innovation in law enforcement practices. Through collaborative efforts with residents, community organizations, local businesses, and government partners, she will champion law enforcement strategies proven to address the root causes of our county’s biggest challenges, creating lasting positive change. Under Patti, the Sheriff’s Department will serve as a beacon of transparency, integrity, and community engagement.

Patti is proudly endorsed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier (R), County Council Chair Ryan Mello (D), majorities of the Pierce County and Tacoma councils, dozens of current and former law enforcement leaders, and many other Republicans, Democrats, independents, community leaders, and residents.

“I’m running to provide community-centered leadership and strengthen the bonds between our diverse community and law enforcement through trust and open communication. I ask for your vote.”

Keith Swank swankforsheriff.com

Statement:

July 28, 2006—A police dispatcher answers a 911 call; a man committing a mass shooting at the Seattle Jewish Federation is on the line. At a loss for words, the dispatcher turns to then Sergeant Keith Swank, commander of the 911 center. Swank defuses the situation and convinces the killer to surrender without further injury or loss of life to hostages.

In 2020, Captain Swank was the SWAT Team commander called on to finally clear and secure the CHOP/CHAZ riot zone in Seattle. Serving on street patrols for over 15 years, Swank made countless high-stakes arrests keeping the community safe, including over 100 undercover busts of violent criminals and sex offenders.

Swank’s priorities will be arresting violent offenders, fighting the opioid/fentanyl crisis, enforcing immigration laws, and humane cleanup of homeless encampments. Low staffing, moral, and other serious problems in the sheriff’s department will be addressed.

Captain Swank served proudly under members of both parties and is endorsed by democrats and republicans. The office of sheriff is too important for on-the-job training. For safer streets the choice is clear, vote Keith Swank, our most qualified, accomplished, and well-rounded choice.

Pierce County Executive

For the first time in eight years, Pierce County will have a new Executive to lead Washington’s second-largest county.

Democratic Pierce County Council Member Ryan Mello and Republican State Representative Kelly Chambers are the two candidates vying for the seat.

Chambers is a former teacher, co-owns a home health business, and became the ranking member on the Washington House Regulated Substances and Gaming Committee.

Mello’s first elected office came 17 years ago on the Tacoma Metro Parks Commission. He has also served on the Tacoma City Council before the Pierce County Council. Read more about the candidates here.

Kelly Chambers (Republican) kellychambers.org

Statement:

Less crime, more jobs, and more common sense. When I talk with people on their doorstep, those are the things I hear again and again, and I couldn’t agree more. It’s why I have a plan to work on these issues (and more!) on day one.

Countless people are suffering from addiction and mental illness in our community. The “high-risk lifestyle” is driving crime in our downtown core and neighborhoods. My plan ensures families are safe while getting vulnerable people the treatment they need. As a small business owner, I’ve grown a company that employs hundreds of people. As a former teacher, I know everything starts with a good education. I will ensure crucial skills are taught in our classrooms and expand early childhood learning opportunities so the future stays bright.

Pierce County is home to unmatched natural beauty—and it’s our responsibility to be careful stewards of the land. Unfortunately, too many things done in the name of stewardship are cruelly unrealistic, like the recent natural gas ban. I’ll ensure green policies that work and are fair.

Together, we’ll continue moving Pierce County in the right direction. As your county executive, I will listen and I will act.

Ryan Mello (Democratic Party) ryanmello.com

Statement:

I first moved to Tacoma to attend college, and quickly fell in love with the people and this beautiful place. Over the past 17 years, I’ve worked across communities to improve our quality of life. My leadership advanced Made-in-Pierce County solutions to issues that matter: increasing support for our first responders, expanding mental health services, and creating good-paying, union jobs. I’ve championed broadband expansion, funding thousands of affordable housing units, and reducing traffic deaths and serious injuries. As Council Chair, I passed a balanced, bipartisan budget that invests in law enforcement, addressing root causes of crime, senior centers, parks, small business growth, childcare access, transportation solutions, veterans services, and more.

I’ll continue finding balanced solutions to our most pressing challenges. I’ve proven how important collaboration is to strengthening our community. Pierce County deserves trusted, results-oriented leadership for real progress. As your Executive, I’ll protect our communities, reproductive health and freedoms.

Endorsed by Democrats like U.S. Representatives Derek Kilmer & Marilyn Strickland, Republicans and Independents like Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen and University Place Mayor Javier Figueroa, Pierce County Labor Council, Pierce County Professional Firefighters, Washington Conservation Action, and more. I’d be honored to earn your vote.

Pierce County Council District 4

Rosie Ayala (D) and Rodney Robinson (D) are running for the seat left open by Ryan Mello, who is running for Pierce County Executive.

Rosie Ayala (Democrat) peopleforrosieayala.com

Statement:

As a Metro Parks Commissioner, I’ve fought for equitable policies and improvements to quality of life for our community. My parents immigrated to this country. I saw them struggle with language barriers, and work tirelessly, yet need public services to provide for the family. Like so many in Pierce County, I’ve worked multiple jobs to pay bills and know making ends meet is hard. That’s why I’m running for office I want better for people and I’m the leader with the lived and professional experience to bring positive change.

My years of advocacy and community-oriented work have prepared me to lead in this position. I’m ready to tackle Pierce County’s toughest challenges: housing affordability & services, safety & violent crime, and investing in youth so they can grow and lead. My upbringing taught me that when government works alongside people we create opportunities for all. Regional collaboration is key to addressing our challenges and I will continue to work tirelessly to make government work for everyone, just like I’ve done on the Parks Board.

Endorsed by County Council Chair Ryan Mello, PC Labor Council, House Speaker Laurie Jinkins and 50+ elected and community leaders across Tacoma, Fircrest and University Place.

Rodney Robinson (Democrat) electrodneyrobinson.com

Statement:

As a born and raised Tacoman, I am deeply rooted in the fabric of our community. From attending Henry Foss High School to serving on the front lines of our most pressing challenges, I have spent my entire life working to make Pierce County a better place for all.

With nearly two decades of experience in the human services sector, I have been a fierce advocate for the most vulnerable members of our community. I have worked to address homelessness through my leadership roles in the Office of Homeless Youth Advisory Board. I have also been involved in efforts to promote public safety, including serving on the Tacoma Gang Intervention Task Force and the Washington State Coalition Against Sex Crimes.

As your representative on the County Council, I will bring a homegrown perspective and a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to our residents. I will champion policies that support working families, invest in education, and address crime by focusing on prevention, intervention, and community-based solutions.

I will be a tireless advocate for the place I am proud to call home, and work every day to build a safe, equitable, and prosperous Pierce County for all.





Pierce County Council District 6

Incumbent Jani Hitchen (D) is fighting to keep her seat against challenger Loujanna “LJ” Rohrer (R).

Hitchen has been on the council since 2020, but Rohrer was a staff member under former council chair Doug Richardson until he reached his term limit in 2020, according to the Tacoma Weekly.

Jani Hitchen (Incumbent) (Democrat) electjanihitchen.com

Statement:

As a teacher, I know how important homework and attendance are. For the last four years, I’ve worked hard and shown up every day for our community to bring real change on issues that matter to our district. To address housing, affordability, safety, and the recent rise in crime, I’ve reached across the aisle and found pragmatic solutions to Pierce County’s most pressing issues.

We need collaborative and compassionate councilmembers who will listen to all the people they represent and act in their best interests. As your councilmember, I stepped up to address the needs of our youth, advocate for survivors of domestic violence, and find solutions for our housing crisis. I’ll continue to be your voice, to ask tough questions, and to push for the unique needs of our communities in District 6.

Whether you reside on Anderson or Ketron Island, in Dupont, Lakewood, Parkland, Steilacoom, or JBLM, I’m committed to listening to your concerns, representing your interests, and would be honored to continue to serve you. I’m honored to be endorsed by many great leaders and organizations including the PC Central Labor Council, Washington Education Association, Puyallup Tribe of Indians and West/Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.





Loujanna “LJ” Rohrer (Republican) votelj.com

Statement:

As a 44 year resident of Pierce County with a decade of policy experience and public service, I’ll serve our community with integrity. I’m a proven leader with a track record of bringing people together and solving problems. Together, we can build a better Pierce County.

Pierce County is headed in the wrong direction. Over the past four years, we’ve seen increasing crime, a growing homelessness and drug crisis, and higher taxes, despite county revenues nearly doubling this past decade. I’ll oppose tax hikes that threaten hardworking families, renters, and seniors and veterans on fixed incomes. I’m a fierce advocate for public safety, our local businesses, effective approaches to homelessness, and responsible government spending. I’ll fight for strong communities, as I’ve done as a senior legislative aide at the House of Representatives, assistant to the County Council, and School Board Director. I’ll fight for you on the County Council.

I’m endorsed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, former Council Chair Doug Richardson, Lakewood Mayor Whalen, Steilacoom Mayor Muri, DuPont’s Deputy Mayor Winkler, and retired Sheriff Paul Pastor.

I have their vote, and humbly ask for yours. On behalf of my four children and husband of 28 years, thank you.









