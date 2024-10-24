Insider versus Outsider: Crime, safety, staffing front and center in Pierce County sheriff race

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — As Pierce County data shows more incidents of violent crime and fewer residents feeling safe, voters have a choice of new leadership for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Current, one-term Sheriff Ed Troyer is not seeking reelection, clearing the path for 35-year PCSD veteran Patti Jackson and 33-year-old Seattle Police veteran Keith Swank to run for the office. Swank and Jackson were the top-two vote getters in the August primary.

Hiring struggles for law enforcement deputies that have hampered other law enforcement agencies have been less so in Pierce County where vacancies dropped from 50 last year to around a dozen today. Jackson sees that due to a culture, she would continue.

“People are coming to work for the sheriff’s department because they can see that we’re making a difference.” Jackson said, “It’s an agency where we can do police work. You’re supported to do police work and you’re supported in making a difference for the community members that we serve currently.”

Swank believes there is a need for a change in leadership and his outsider perspective would help.

“There’s a lot of nepotism and cronyism that goes on in the good old boy system. I dealt with that for 33 years in Seattle. It’s the same thing any agency that you go to. But I’m going to be a new face there, new person. I don’t know anybody there. I don’t owe anybody anything,” Swank said.

In addressing the high levels of violent crime and gun violence in the community, Jackson says she would lean on extreme risk protection orders to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“Even family members can help petition for us so that we can get those weapons out of people’s hands that are committing the crime,” she said.

Swank sees a need to highlight accountability.

“I believe in the Constitution. So we’re not going to violate people’s constitutional rights when I’m your sheriff. We’re going to follow the Constitution, but we’re going to hold people accountable.” Swank said.

Swank thinks partnerships can help bolster accountability.

“It’s important to go in and meet with the judges, to meet with the prosecutors and talk about what we can do to keep this one from violent people getting back out in the community again,” Swank said.

Jackson contends some of that work is already being done.

“We need to work together as partners and agencies and going up and sending a loud, clear message, we need to make sure that the public is informed what we’re up against so that the public can use their voice as well.”

The County’s insights survey also shows more people feel the criminal justice system is becoming less fair. Swank thinks an outsider is best to address those challenges.

“Sometimes a complaint comes in and languishes for up to two years. That’s bad for morale. It’s bad for the community if they made the complaint.”

“We’re going to release videos as soon as we can. Especially something controversial. When we make a mistake, we’re going to own it.” Swank continued.

Jackson believes the department has been making strides in transparency and says she will continue that momentum.

“I think that I think that we have much room for improvement on that. We are shifting.”

“The role of transparency is to make sure that that we are absolutely reporting what comes out there when people make a complaint. That is something that the community wants to know about.” Jackson continued.

The Pierce County sheriff’s race will appear on the November 5 ballot.

