Homeowner shoots intruder in Kent, suspect found with gunshot wound hours later

Early Tuesday morning, Kent Police officers responded to a reported burglary at a home in the 26600 block of 134th Avenue Southeast, where the homeowner fired a shot at an intruder.

The incident occurred around 1:27 a.m. when a 34-year-old Kent man, sleeping with his wife, awoke to find an unknown male in their bedroom.

The couple’s children were also in the house at the time.

According to the homeowner, the suspect fled the room after being spotted, giving him time to retrieve his gun.

The homeowner, who is legally permitted to carry a firearm, fired at the suspect as he ran out of the backyard.

Unsure if he had hit the intruder, the homeowner called 911.

Police officers arrived at the scene and began searching the area, where they discovered items stolen from the home.

Later, at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 14900 block of Southeast 272nd Street for a medical call.

There, they found a 39-year-old Kent man with a gunshot wound to his torso, matching the description of the burglary suspect.

Officers provided initial medical care before Kent firefighters arrived and transported the man to the hospital for further treatment.

Kent Police Detectives are now investigating the burglary and the circumstances leading to the shooting.

They are asking residents in the area to review their home security footage for any signs of the suspect and to contact the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 if they have any relevant information.

©2024 Cox Media Group