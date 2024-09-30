Home field advantage? Sounders FC to play group games at Lumen Field in FIFA Club World Cup 2025

SEATTLE — Update: Sounders coach announced on the teams Facebook page that the team will play its three group games at Lumen Field. This comes a day after it was announced that Lumen Field was selected to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 games.

“Tonight, I can confirm that Seattle is going to be the host city for all three of our group games. When I talk about group games, I’m talking about Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Palmeiras, Boca Juniors. It could be any one of those teams. That is a massive, massive opportunity. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event for the city of Seattle...I’m hoping everyone can buy a ticket for us playing against some of the best teams in the world. I would love to see everybody there in the stadium and see it filled” — Brian Schmetzer on Seattle hosting FIFA Club World Cup

On Saturday, FIFA announced the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup venues and Seattle made the list.

Lumen Field will host teams from the newly expanded competition format in 2025.

“Hosting the FIFA Club World Cup at Lumen Field is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our fans and our organization,” Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer said. “Never before have we faced the world’s top club sides in expanded competitive play, and the fact that the first edition of this new tournament is being played in our country and our city is historic.”

The Seattle Sounders FC qualified to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and becoming the only MLS team to win the Concacaf title.

12 venues will host the 63 matches between June 15 and July 13, 2025.

Venues selected to host:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, OH

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL

GEODIS Park – Nashville, TN

MetLife Stadium – New Jersey

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, FL

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA

Audi Field – Washington, D.C.

“The ability to share this competition with our Alliance Members on this stage is beyond special,” Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber said. “This is a first and perhaps only-of-its-kind moment to play in FIFA’s global club championship on home turf. Sharing such an experience as a community is extraordinary.”

The Seattle Sounders FC will work with FIFA to guarantee seats for its Alliance Members, which could include a potential home game for the club.

©2024 Cox Media Group