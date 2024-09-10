Highline Public Schools to remain closed Wednesday following possible cyberattack

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Highline Public Schools announced all schools will remain closed Wednesday, three days after a possible cyberattack on its systems.

“Our investigation into unauthorized activity on certain systems on our network is ongoing. As a precaution, we have taken certain systems offline which are important for the safe operation of our schools,” the district posted online.

“We know this is difficult for students, families, staff, and our district as a whole,” the statement goes on to say.

“However, we are actively working around the clock to bring the relevant systems back online quickly and securely so that we can open schools again. We will keep you informed with updates as soon as they become available.”

All school activities, athletics and meetings are canceled in addition to class.

