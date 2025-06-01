Three girls missing in Wenatchee

WENACHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is asking for help locating three missing girls, last seen with their father during a planned visitation.

Their father, Travis Decker has been homeless and living in his vehicle, various hotels and motels, or at campgrounds in the area.

Three missing Wenatchee girls

The visitation was part of Decker’s parenting plan, but he has yet to bring the children back at a time agreed upon in the plan.

There is no active Amber Alert for the missing girls, but there is an Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) with Washington State Patrol.

If you have any information on the children’s location, call 911 or RiverCom at 509-663-9911.

