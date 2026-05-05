Classes resume at Foss High School in Tacoma after a mass stabbing

TACOMA, Wash — School was back in session Monday at Foss High School after a mass stabbing on Thursday afternoon. School was canceled on Friday to give students, teachers, and staff a chance to process what happened.

More counseling staff was available to support students on Monday, but a student tells KIRO 7 no assemblies or announcements were made about the violent incident.

“The morale has dropped a little bit,” said high school senior, Brogan Avey. “But…it still seems [like a] pretty normal day.”

On Thursday, investigators say four boys confronted another boy about a stolen vape pen, and it turned into a brawl. The investigators say the teen who had been confronted, 16-year-old Waleed Essakhi, pulled a knife and stabbed all four boys, himself and a school security guard who was trying to stop the fight.

“There [have] been fights and people getting jumped, of course,” Avey said. “But I do want to say that that happens at every high school, not just Foss High School.”

But Foss High School Junior Nathan Howell says things have changed in the few years he has been at the school. He stayed home on Monday while others went back to class.

“I feel like over time it just kind of started living up to like what everyone says about it, kind of how it’s like ghetto and unsafe,” Howell said.

Avey maintains Foss is a great school, commending the teachers: “I don’t want Foss to get a bad rap.”

But Howell echoes his mother who says she’d like there to be more security guards on campus ensuring student safety, and more counselors available to help students deal with challenges.

“I know funding is always up in the air but if we could just get more resources or even volunteers to help our students with situations that maybe staff are overwhelmed with,” parent Nicole Mefford said. “You know, to get more help for the kids.”

Waleed Essakhi was tried as an adult and charged with four counts of first-degree assault.on

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