Poison hemlock growing in King County: Here’s how to recognize it

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks is warning folks to thing twice before they pick up a delicate white flower. It may look harmless but it could be poison hemlock.

It is toxic to people and animals, and it’s blooming now across King County.

Poison hemlock is native to parts of Europe and Asia. It is now found throughout North America. In King County, it grows along roadsides, trails, fields, yards, and vacant lots. It prefers damp soil and sun but can adapt to drier soil and shadier conditions.

Its distinct stem is smooth and covered in reddish-purple blotches and streaks.

The plant can be confused with many edible members of the parsley family including fennel, chervil and anise. Be sure you have correctly identified any plant before you eat it.

It can also be mistaken for several common noxious weeds.

Tips to identify poison hemlock:

• Light green hairless stems with purple/reddish splotches

• Fern-like leaves that smell musty

• White umbrella-shaped flower clusters

• Can grow 6–10 feet tall

• White roots that resemble carrots (don’t eat them!)

Safety tips:

• Always wear gloves and sleeves

• Dig up individual plants (get the full root!)

• Never mow or burn it

• Bag it and toss in the garbage (not yard waste or compost)

• Wash your hands and exposed skin after removal

If someone shows signs of poisoning (vomiting, dizziness, slowed heartbeat, etc.), call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 and seek help immediately if it was ingested.

