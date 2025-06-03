BREAKING: Missing person alert canceled for Wenatchee girls

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has canceled the ‘Endangered Missing Person’ Alert for the three young girls from Wenatchee who went missing after visitation with their father over the weekend.

The update was sent out just after 8 p.m. on Monday. An hour earlier, Chelan County Emergency Management posted that Icicle Road in Leavenworth was closed at milepost 4 due to police activity.

While they could not share any additional information, it is worth noting that this location is only about 30 minutes from Wenatchee, which is the last known location of the missing girls.

There is no additional information at this time, though officials told KIRO 7 to expect a press release soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

