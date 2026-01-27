High-tech car theft: Why Washington drivers are still at risk and how to protect your car

SEATTLE — Auto theft numbers are declining in Washington, yet the state still ranks among the highest in the nation for stolen vehicles.

KIRO 7 introduced viewers to the undercover unit working to break up organized auto theft crime rings and explains which devices investigators say do the most to protect your car.

Investigators describe auto theft as a crime of opportunity. What was once a crime hidden in the shadows has become nearly silent. It can happen anywhere, anytime, and to anyone.

Last year, more than 17,000 vehicles were stolen statewide. About 3,000 of those vehicles were never recovered.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its list of the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles for 2020 through 2025:

Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Sonata Honda Accord Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Honda Civic Kia Optima Ford F-150 Toyota Camry Honda CR-V Kia Soul

Investigators say the list reflects the surge in Hyundai and Kia thefts seen for years across the country.

The good news is that auto theft numbers in Washington are going down. The bad news is that new technology is making it easier and faster for thieves to steal vehicles.

KIRO 7 sat down with members of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF), an undercover unit dedicated to infiltrating organized auto theft rings.

“They’re one step ahead of us, it seems like. As soon as new technology comes out on a vehicle, they are going right after it and trying to track down how they can get into the car or steal that car still,” said a Lieutenant and supervisor with the PSATTF.

“It’s going to continue to evolve as technology evolves,” he added.

Investigators say the crime scene is now largely digital.

“Social media influences everything,” the lieutenant said,

“You have people that are learning how to steal these vehicles using reprogramming devices extremely, extremely fast,” a detective with PSATTF added.

Today, thieves often need just a single piece of equipment. There are no broken windows and no visible damage.

Thieves are no longer breaking in. They are logging in.

“Most of [the new devices] originally were designed for locksmiths,” the Lieutenant explained. “They’re able to plug the system into the car and create their own key fobs.”

Once inside, the theft happens quickly.

“They’re very quick. They’re within minutes. Once they get in the car, they can get out of there with the car.”

And because so much of the knowledge is spread through social media, investigators say suspects are getting younger.

“I’ve had several suspects who aren’t even old enough to have a driver’s license yet,” said the Detective.

Stolen cars are often used in violent crimes.

“When the car gets stolen that it’s actually used in additional crimes, other than just a simple auto theft. It’s used for robberies, burglaries, homicides,” the Lieutenant said.

KIRO 7 asked directly: “Is there a way to 100% guarantee your car will not be stolen?”

“No, there is not,” said the Lieutenant.

Instead, the goal is to prevent it by creating time. Thieves look for easy targets, so investigators say it’s your job to make it a challenge.

“They’re not going to spend as much time going after a car that appears to be heavily safeguarded by the owner,” said the Detective.

Investigators recommend visible, layered protection.

For motorcycles, they recommend a handle lock.For trailers, a hitch lock.

For cars, investigators say one device stands out, a tire lock.

It is big, obvious, and placed where it is hard to ignore.

“It’s harder to defeat.”

Most cost between $20 and $30 and take about a minute to install.

The next line of defense is a steering wheel club. At roughly $10 and about 10 seconds to install, investigators say it is cheap, fast, and effective.

If thieves get past both, investigators recommend adding more obstacles.

A GPS tracker can help recover a stolen car. Investigators warn against using AirTags because they alert nearby phones.

For full control, a kill switch can disable the vehicle entirely. DIY options exist, but experts recommend professional installation.

All in, investigators say a few hundred dollars and a few hours can help protect a much larger investment.

Another popular anti-theft device is Faraday pouches and boxes that block key fob signals. Investigators stress they only stop relay attacks, where thieves use antennas to boost a key fob signal from inside a home to unlock and start a car in the driveway.

Overall, any device is a layer of security, not a guarantee.

“It’s a distraction, It’s a distraction for the bad guy,” the Lieutenant said.

“Criminals are going to take the easiest road traveled.”

A new and alarming theft method

Investigators say there is another auto theft tactic now spreading across the region. It starts with something as simple as a data breach and stolen mail and ends with a thief driving off in a brand-new car on your dime.

Here is how it works.

Thieves steal mail to get a victim’s name and address. For as little as $8, they can buy Social Security numbers, birthdays, and former addresses. With that information, they steal an identity and apply for an auto loan.

They create a fake ID, go to a dealership, and drive away with a new car worth up to $100,000.

Victims often do not find out until they receive a notice saying they have defaulted on a loan they never opened.

KIRO 7 asked what consumers can do to stop it.

“If everyone were to call and set up passwords with your credit bureau, so that’s Equifax Trans Union and Experian you can lock your credit.”

Investigators stress it is critical to keep credit locked.

“Keep it locked because someone could steal your identity without you knowing it.”

“You don’t know your identity is stolen until after the fact.”

Investigators warn that criminals are now calling credit bureaus themselves and setting passwords before victims realize what is happening.

When victims finally report identity theft and try to lock their credit, suspects already have the passwords and simply unlock the accounts to keep spending.

For more advice, visit the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force website.

