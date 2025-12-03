‘There’s never closure:’ Detective part of Green River Killer case weighs in on his declining health

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Gary Ridgway, known as the Green River Killer and who is one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history, is reportedly near death in a Washington state prison.

Ridgway was arrested in 2001 and convicted in 2003 for murdering nearly 50 women.

He avoided the death penalty by agreeing to provide information on additional victims.

It’s believed that Ridgway killed upwards of 80 people during his killing spree.

“He’s an evil monster who invaded our lives here in Washington state,” said Dave Reichert, former King County Sheriff and Green River Task Force detective.

Reichert confirmed reports that Ridgway is now receiving end-of-life care at a state prison, noting, “Almost a year ago, I saw a photo of him in a wheelchair and he didn’t look too healthy then.”

The Green River Killer haunted Western Washington for decades, with the effort of tracking him down and finding the bodies of his victims being something Reichert still thinks about.

“You don’t forget collecting the bodies of little girls in various forms of decomposition,” Reichert said.

News of Ridgway’s declining health has Reichert thinking about the victims’ families.

“I’m really thinking about the families and what they are going through right now. Because every time this case comes up, it just brings up everything.”

Ridgway avoided the death penalty by agreeing to provide information to investigators on where additional victims were, a deal Reichert believes was worth it.

“What I heard from most of the parents is that we want answers to the questions. We want to know,” Reichert said.

Despite Ridgway’s declining health, Reichert says, “There is never closure for the families. Never. His death doesn’t change that.”

While Ridgway’s health is confirmed to be declining, the extent of the care he is receiving remains unclear.

