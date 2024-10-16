Here’s the list of stores in WA impacted by the meat recall for listeria

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released the list of stores impacted by a recall of almost 10 million pounds of meat over listeria concerns.

Over 100 stores in Washington are on the list.

On October 9, Oregon-based company BrucePac recalled its ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that were processed at its facility in Durant, Oklahoma.

The items in question were produced between June 19 and October 8.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of illness but the recall has raised red flags for many, considering how widely the products were distributed.

The meats were sent to a number of restaurants and to grocery stores for their private-label products.

Approximately 1.7 million pounds of products were also distributed to schools.

The USDA has published more than 300 pages of packaging and labels for products that may be contaminated.





Here’s the list of stores in WA with meat products recalled:

Airway Heights

Legacy Speedway (SUB Account for Legacy Landing) on South Hayford Road

Anacortes

Swinomish Chevron Liquor & Smokeshop on Casino Drive

Samcor Fuel and Tobacco on Smeyes Run Drive

Arcata

4th Street Market on Samoa Boulevard

Arlington

Pioneer Gas on 67th Avenue Northeast

Ashford

Ashford Valley Grocery on WA 706 East

Auburn

Safeway Auburn Deli on Pacific Avenue South

Bainbridge Island

Fletcher Bay Mart on Fletcher Bay Road Northeast

Bellevue

Belred Chevron on Northeast Belred Road

Bellingham

Airport Food Mart on Airport Drive

Blaine

GKT Express Mart on Birch Bay-Lynden Road

Bay Center Birch Bay on Harborview Road

Blue Lake

Blue Lake Playstation 777 on Casino Way

Burbank

Friends Corner Coyote Pizza Den on Kohler Road

Burien

Andy’s Handy Mart on Southwest 160th Street

Cathlamet

Cathlamet Mini Mart on East State Route 4

Centralia

Centralia Shop n Kart on South Tower Avenue

Fullers Market Place on South Tower Avenue

Chelan

Bill’s Gas on East Woodin Avenue

Chelan Food Mart LLC on East Woodin Avenue

Pat & Mike Moods on South Lakeshore Road

Chimacum

Chimacum Chevron on Beaver Valley Road

Chinook

Chinook Country Store on State Route 101

Clallam Bay

Hess Mart on WA 112

Clinton

Naomi’s Store on State Route 525

Colfax

Colfax #264 on West Walla Walla Highway

Colville

Colville Conoco on West 5th Avenue

Whittys Chevron on West 5th Avenue

Concrete

Grandy Creek Grocery on State Route 20

Conway

Conway Foods on Main Steet

Cosmopolis

Maxi Mini Mart on 1st Street

Coupeville

Coupeville Country Store on South Main Street

Cowiche

Cowiche Harvest Foods on Summit View Road

Cusick

Kalispel Market on Qlispe Riverway

Darrington

Mountain Loop Country Store on Emens Avenue North

Davenport

Spoko Two Rivers (Grocery and OTP) on Highway 25

Des Moines

Highland Shell on International Boulevard

Everett

The Logos Market on Rucker Avenue

Everson

Starvin Sams on West Columbia Street

Federal Way

Brown Bear – Northshore on Hoyt Road Southwest

Fife

Ernie’s Fuel Stop on Pacific Highway East

Forks

Rons Food Mart on North Forks Avenue

Freeland

The Deli at Short Stop Chevron on State Route 525

Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor Mini Mart on Wollochet Drive

Glenwood

Glenwood General Store on East Main Street

Graham

Mister C’s on Meridian Avenue East

Granite Falls

Stanley Street Shell on West Stanley Street

Granite Falls IGA Market on North Granite Avenue

Ione

Porters Plaza #3 on North 2nd Avenue

Kenmore

The Way Market Shell on Northeast Bothell Way

Kennewick

Ron’s Food Inc. South Washington Street

Metro Mart 3 East Columbia Drive

Kent

Kent Gas and Deli LLC Southeast Kent Kangley Road

Kent Valley Food Mart 76 on 180th Street

La Push

Lonesome Creek on Main Street

Lacey

Harbor Cares on Hogum Bay Road Northeast

Lake Stevens

Getchell Station on 84th Street Northeast

Langley

Bayview Store #902 on State Route 525

Long Beach

Pioneer Market & Deli on Pacific Avenue North

Neptune Theatre on Ocean Beach Boulevard South

Longview

Industrial Way Foodmart

Handy Fuel and Deli on Ocean Beach Highway

Lynden

Speed Pro Station on Guide Meridian Road

Midway Gas & Food on Guide Meridian Road

Lynden Arco on Guide Meridian Road

True Light Market on 36th Ave West

Maple Falls

Kendall Market on Kendall Road

Marysville

47th Avenue Market and Gas

Mattawa

Mattawa Mart on 88 Government Way

McKinleyville

McKinleyville Mini Mart Deli on Central Avenue

Morton

Gas Plus Chevron on 2nd Avenue

Moses Lake

RMI #1604 Moses Lake on Kittleson Road Northeast

Airway Deli on Airway Drive Northeast

Mount Vernon

La Conner Road Shell

Naselle

Johnson’s One Stop Shell on State Route 4

Newcastle

Newcastle ARCO on Coal Creek Parkway

Oak Harbor

Liberty Market on State Route 20

Olympia

Tri Lake Market on Yelm Highway Southeast

Pacific

Pit Stop Express on Ellingson Road

Pasco

North Korners, Inc. on East Vineyard Drive

Point Roberts

Point Roberts Marketplace on Tyee Drive

Pomeroy

The Last Resort on Tucannon Rd

Port Angeles

Highway 101 Food Mart on E Front Street

1st St Market and Deli on 1st Street

Grandview Grocery on S C Street

Arco Food Mart on Lincoln Street

Port Ludlow

Port Ludlow Village Store on Village Way

Poulsbo

Masi Shop on State Highway 305 Northeast

Puyallup

Alderton Chevron on State Route 162 East

Quilcene

Peninsula Foods on Highway 101

Renton

Grady Way Shell & Deli on Southwest Grady Way

Hop In Renton on Northeast 4th Street

Seattle

Michigan Street Shell

Shree Truck Stop on Detroit Avenue Southwest

Sequim

Carlsborg Station on Carlsborg Road

Shelton

Food Mart on North 1st Street

Deer Creek Store on East State Route 3

Snohomish

Machias Food Mart on South Machias Road

Echo Falls Market Place on Falls Road

Spokane

Safeway Spokane Deli on East Rowan Avenue

Warden

212 Market

26625 Old 99 N Stanwood

Sultan

Hoot Owl Chevron on Highway 2

Sumas

Boomtown on Cherry Street

Cherry Street Market

Tacoma

Apex Grocery Tacoma on South 72nd Street

Toppenish

Pahto Crossing on Fort Road

Topp Stop Texaco on South Elm Street

Union Chevron

1031 E McReavy Rd Union

Vancouver

Village Vendor II on Southeast 1st Street

Minit Mart #65 Deli on Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive

Warden

Pheasant Run 76 on Highway 17

Washougal

Riverside Grocery on Canyon Creek Road

Wellpinit

Wellpinit Trading Post (Grocery and OTP) on Ford-Wellpinit Road

Wenatchee

Wenatchee Food Mart LLC on Ferry Street

Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop on Chelan Highway

South Wenatchee Food Mart on South Miller Street

Tonys Market on Grant Road

White Salmon

BZ Corner Grocery and Gas on Highway 141

Yakima

Brewers Mini Mart II on Fruitvale Boulevard

