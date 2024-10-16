Here’s the list of stores in WA impacted by the meat recall for listeria

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released the list of stores impacted by a recall of almost 10 million pounds of meat over listeria concerns.
Over 100 stores in Washington are on the list.
On October 9, Oregon-based company BrucePac recalled its ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that were processed at its facility in Durant, Oklahoma.
The items in question were produced between June 19 and October 8.
So far, there are no confirmed cases of illness but the recall has raised red flags for many, considering how widely the products were distributed.
The meats were sent to a number of restaurants and to grocery stores for their private-label products.
Approximately 1.7 million pounds of products were also distributed to schools.
The USDA has published more than 300 pages of packaging and labels for products that may be contaminated.
Here’s the list of stores in WA with meat products recalled:
Airway Heights
Legacy Speedway (SUB Account for Legacy Landing) on South Hayford Road
Anacortes
Swinomish Chevron Liquor & Smokeshop on Casino Drive
Samcor Fuel and Tobacco on Smeyes Run Drive
Arcata
4th Street Market on Samoa Boulevard
Arlington
Pioneer Gas on 67th Avenue Northeast
Ashford
Ashford Valley Grocery on WA 706 East
Auburn
Safeway Auburn Deli on Pacific Avenue South
Bainbridge Island
Fletcher Bay Mart on Fletcher Bay Road Northeast
Bellevue
Belred Chevron on Northeast Belred Road
Bellingham
Airport Food Mart on Airport Drive
Blaine
GKT Express Mart on Birch Bay-Lynden Road
Bay Center Birch Bay on Harborview Road
Blue Lake
Blue Lake Playstation 777 on Casino Way
Burbank
Friends Corner Coyote Pizza Den on Kohler Road
Burien
Andy’s Handy Mart on Southwest 160th Street
Cathlamet
Cathlamet Mini Mart on East State Route 4
Centralia
Centralia Shop n Kart on South Tower Avenue
Fullers Market Place on South Tower Avenue
Chelan
Bill’s Gas on East Woodin Avenue
Chelan Food Mart LLC on East Woodin Avenue
Pat & Mike Moods on South Lakeshore Road
Chimacum
Chimacum Chevron on Beaver Valley Road
Chinook
Chinook Country Store on State Route 101
Clallam Bay
Hess Mart on WA 112
Clinton
Naomi’s Store on State Route 525
Colfax
Colfax #264 on West Walla Walla Highway
Colville
Colville Conoco on West 5th Avenue
Whittys Chevron on West 5th Avenue
Concrete
Grandy Creek Grocery on State Route 20
Conway
Conway Foods on Main Steet
Cosmopolis
Maxi Mini Mart on 1st Street
Coupeville
Coupeville Country Store on South Main Street
Cowiche
Cowiche Harvest Foods on Summit View Road
Cusick
Kalispel Market on Qlispe Riverway
Darrington
Mountain Loop Country Store on Emens Avenue North
Davenport
Spoko Two Rivers (Grocery and OTP) on Highway 25
Des Moines
Highland Shell on International Boulevard
Everett
The Logos Market on Rucker Avenue
Everson
Starvin Sams on West Columbia Street
Federal Way
Brown Bear – Northshore on Hoyt Road Southwest
Fife
Ernie’s Fuel Stop on Pacific Highway East
Forks
Rons Food Mart on North Forks Avenue
Freeland
The Deli at Short Stop Chevron on State Route 525
Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor Mini Mart on Wollochet Drive
Glenwood
Glenwood General Store on East Main Street
Graham
Mister C’s on Meridian Avenue East
Granite Falls
Stanley Street Shell on West Stanley Street
Granite Falls IGA Market on North Granite Avenue
Ione
Porters Plaza #3 on North 2nd Avenue
Kenmore
The Way Market Shell on Northeast Bothell Way
Kennewick
Ron’s Food Inc. South Washington Street
Metro Mart 3 East Columbia Drive
Kent
Kent Gas and Deli LLC Southeast Kent Kangley Road
Kent Valley Food Mart 76 on 180th Street
La Push
Lonesome Creek on Main Street
Lacey
Harbor Cares on Hogum Bay Road Northeast
Lake Stevens
Getchell Station on 84th Street Northeast
Langley
Bayview Store #902 on State Route 525
Long Beach
Pioneer Market & Deli on Pacific Avenue North
Neptune Theatre on Ocean Beach Boulevard South
Longview
Industrial Way Foodmart
Handy Fuel and Deli on Ocean Beach Highway
Lynden
Speed Pro Station on Guide Meridian Road
Midway Gas & Food on Guide Meridian Road
Lynden Arco on Guide Meridian Road
True Light Market on 36th Ave West
Maple Falls
Kendall Market on Kendall Road
Marysville
47th Avenue Market and Gas
Mattawa
Mattawa Mart on 88 Government Way
McKinleyville
McKinleyville Mini Mart Deli on Central Avenue
Morton
Gas Plus Chevron on 2nd Avenue
Moses Lake
RMI #1604 Moses Lake on Kittleson Road Northeast
Airway Deli on Airway Drive Northeast
Mount Vernon
La Conner Road Shell
Naselle
Johnson’s One Stop Shell on State Route 4
Newcastle
Newcastle ARCO on Coal Creek Parkway
Oak Harbor
Liberty Market on State Route 20
Olympia
Tri Lake Market on Yelm Highway Southeast
Pacific
Pit Stop Express on Ellingson Road
Pasco
North Korners, Inc. on East Vineyard Drive
Point Roberts
Point Roberts Marketplace on Tyee Drive
Pomeroy
The Last Resort on Tucannon Rd
Port Angeles
Highway 101 Food Mart on E Front Street
1st St Market and Deli on 1st Street
Grandview Grocery on S C Street
Arco Food Mart on Lincoln Street
Port Ludlow
Port Ludlow Village Store on Village Way
Poulsbo
Masi Shop on State Highway 305 Northeast
Puyallup
Alderton Chevron on State Route 162 East
Quilcene
Peninsula Foods on Highway 101
Renton
Grady Way Shell & Deli on Southwest Grady Way
Hop In Renton on Northeast 4th Street
Seattle
Michigan Street Shell
Shree Truck Stop on Detroit Avenue Southwest
Sequim
Carlsborg Station on Carlsborg Road
Shelton
Food Mart on North 1st Street
Deer Creek Store on East State Route 3
Snohomish
Machias Food Mart on South Machias Road
Echo Falls Market Place on Falls Road
Spokane
Safeway Spokane Deli on East Rowan Avenue
Warden
212 Market
26625 Old 99 N Stanwood
Sultan
Hoot Owl Chevron on Highway 2
Sumas
Boomtown on Cherry Street
Cherry Street Market
Tacoma
Apex Grocery Tacoma on South 72nd Street
Toppenish
Pahto Crossing on Fort Road
Topp Stop Texaco on South Elm Street
Union Chevron
1031 E McReavy Rd Union
Vancouver
Village Vendor II on Southeast 1st Street
Minit Mart #65 Deli on Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive
Warden
Pheasant Run 76 on Highway 17
Washougal
Riverside Grocery on Canyon Creek Road
Wellpinit
Wellpinit Trading Post (Grocery and OTP) on Ford-Wellpinit Road
Wenatchee
Wenatchee Food Mart LLC on Ferry Street
Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop on Chelan Highway
South Wenatchee Food Mart on South Miller Street
Tonys Market on Grant Road
White Salmon
BZ Corner Grocery and Gas on Highway 141
Yakima
Brewers Mini Mart II on Fruitvale Boulevard
