Bumbershoot 2025: Everything you need to know

SEATTLE — Bumbershoot is back for a Labor Day weekend full of musical performances in Seattle. The website promises the event will be 48 hours of art, sound, and spectacle.
Here’s a look at the lineup for 2025:
Saturday, August 30
- Weezer
- Car Seat Headrest
- Bright Eyes
- The Budos Band
- Indigo De Souza
- Tank and the Bangas
- Pretty Girls Make Graves
- Pattie Gonia
- Say She She
- Hey, Nothing
- Quasi
- Scowl
- Great Grandpa
- Kyle Dion
- Madison McFerrin
- J.R.C.G.
- TeZAtalks
- Zookraught
- Amelia Day & The Cloves
- Biblioteka
- Coffin Break
- Liv Victorino
- Two Minute Hate
- Foot Ox
- Fleetwood Snack
Sunday, August 31
- Auroroa
- Janelle Monae
- Sylvan Esso
- Digable Planets
- Tennis
- Saba
- The Linda Lindas
- Bob The Drag Queen
- Real Estate
- The Murder City Devils
- Frankie and The Witch Fingers
- Spelling
- Fat Dog
- Bebe Stockwell
- The Army, The Navy
- Petra Haden
- Mega Cay
- Day Soul Exquisite
- Avery Cochrane
- Small Paul
- The Jaws of Brooklyn
- Vic Daggs II
- Weep Wave
- VIKA & The Velvets
- School of Rock Seattle
Tickets
There is a flash sale until May 9, where you can purchase general admission for the entire weekend for $199 plus fees.
After May 9, the price will go up to $225 plus fees.
Single tickets will cost $125 plus fees.
Kids ages 10 and under are free.
You can purchase tickets by clicking here,
When do things start?
Doors will open each day at 12:30 p.m. Once you’re in, you’re in. No re-entry is allowed.
What is the bag policy?
The event has a clear bag policy. Attendees are welcome to bring clear bags that do not exceed 18″x18″x6″ dimensions.
The event’s website states that backpacks, shoulder bags, and small handbags that aren’t clear are allowed but are subject to security searches.
Will there be food and drinks?
Yes. Several of Seattle’s eateries and chefs participate each year.
Alcohol will also be available for purchase, but patrons must be 21 or older with proper Identification. A 21+ age-verified wristband is required for purchases. Pre-verification tent will be located past the entrances of the festival. Alcohol will not be allowed outside of the ‘Beer Garden’ areas.
Can I pay with cash?
Vendors inside Seattle’s Armory accept cash, however, Bumbershoot vendors outside will accept card only.
Items that are NOT allowed:
- Aerosol cans
- Alcohol or cannabis
- Animals (except service animals)
- Audio/ video recording devices w/exception of cell phone bags larger than 18″x18
- Balloons/banners/beach balls/canopies
- BBQs/ grills/ no coolers
- beverages or glass bottles/containers (free water stations in the armory, empty, refillable non-glass water bottles allowed).
- Bullhorns/ noise makers
- Cameras with detachable lenses
- Cans
- Chains
- Chairs
- Roller skating
- Confetti/ explosive devices/ fireworks
- Drugs/ paraphernalia
- Firearms and knives
- Glow sticks/ LEDs / hula hoops / flow toys / glitter
- Inflatable items
- Large blankets or towels (more than 5′)
- Large umbrellas or shade structures
- Laser pointers, selfie sticks, air horns, noisemakers
- Mace or pepper spray
- Smoking within 25 feet of buildings, vendors, or lines
- Musical instruments (unless an approved Bumbershoot performer)
- Drones or other remote-controlled aircraft/toys
- Tents
- Wagons or carts or infant car seats, but you may have child occupied strollers
