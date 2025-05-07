Bumbershoot 2025: Everything you need to know

SEATTLE — Bumbershoot is back for a Labor Day weekend full of musical performances in Seattle. The website promises the event will be 48 hours of art, sound, and spectacle.

Here’s a look at the lineup for 2025:

Saturday, August 30

Weezer

Car Seat Headrest

Bright Eyes

The Budos Band

Indigo De Souza

Tank and the Bangas

Pretty Girls Make Graves

Pattie Gonia

Say She She

Hey, Nothing

Quasi

Scowl

Great Grandpa

Kyle Dion

Madison McFerrin

J.R.C.G.

TeZAtalks

Zookraught

Amelia Day & The Cloves

Biblioteka

Coffin Break

Liv Victorino

Two Minute Hate

Foot Ox

Fleetwood Snack

Sunday, August 31

Auroroa

Janelle Monae

Sylvan Esso

Digable Planets

Tennis

Saba

The Linda Lindas

Bob The Drag Queen

Real Estate

The Murder City Devils

Frankie and The Witch Fingers

Spelling

Fat Dog

Bebe Stockwell

The Army, The Navy

Petra Haden

Mega Cay

Day Soul Exquisite

Avery Cochrane

Small Paul

The Jaws of Brooklyn

Vic Daggs II

Weep Wave

VIKA & The Velvets

School of Rock Seattle

Tickets

There is a flash sale until May 9, where you can purchase general admission for the entire weekend for $199 plus fees.

After May 9, the price will go up to $225 plus fees.

Single tickets will cost $125 plus fees.

Kids ages 10 and under are free.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here,

When do things start?

Doors will open each day at 12:30 p.m. Once you’re in, you’re in. No re-entry is allowed.

What is the bag policy?

The event has a clear bag policy. Attendees are welcome to bring clear bags that do not exceed 18″x18″x6″ dimensions.

The event’s website states that backpacks, shoulder bags, and small handbags that aren’t clear are allowed but are subject to security searches.

Will there be food and drinks?

Yes. Several of Seattle’s eateries and chefs participate each year.

Alcohol will also be available for purchase, but patrons must be 21 or older with proper Identification. A 21+ age-verified wristband is required for purchases. Pre-verification tent will be located past the entrances of the festival. Alcohol will not be allowed outside of the ‘Beer Garden’ areas.

Can I pay with cash?

Vendors inside Seattle’s Armory accept cash, however, Bumbershoot vendors outside will accept card only.

Items that are NOT allowed:

Aerosol cans

Alcohol or cannabis

Animals (except service animals)

Audio/ video recording devices w/exception of cell phone bags larger than 18″x18

Balloons/banners/beach balls/canopies

BBQs/ grills/ no coolers

beverages or glass bottles/containers (free water stations in the armory, empty, refillable non-glass water bottles allowed).

Bullhorns/ noise makers

Cameras with detachable lenses

Cans

Chains

Chairs

Roller skating

Confetti/ explosive devices/ fireworks

Drugs/ paraphernalia

Firearms and knives

Glow sticks/ LEDs / hula hoops / flow toys / glitter

Inflatable items

Large blankets or towels (more than 5′)

Large umbrellas or shade structures

Laser pointers, selfie sticks, air horns, noisemakers

Mace or pepper spray

Smoking within 25 feet of buildings, vendors, or lines

Musical instruments (unless an approved Bumbershoot performer)

Drones or other remote-controlled aircraft/toys

Tents

Wagons or carts or infant car seats, but you may have child occupied strollers

©2025 Cox Media Group