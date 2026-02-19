Heated rivalry: Team USA Women’s Hockey to face off against Team Canada in Olympics gold medal match

Team USA and Team Canada will meet in the Milano Cortina 2026 women’s Olympic ice hockey final on Thursday, “setting up the latest chapter in one of sport’s greatest rivalries,” according to the Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, which includes four Seattle Torrent players, has been smashing Olympic records since first kicking off the 2026 Olympic Games with a 5-1 win over Czechia.

The Torrent’s Hilary Knight was named captain of Team USA, with Torrent forward Alex Carpenter joining the leadership team as one of two alternate captains. Torrent forward Hannah Bilka and defender Cayla Barnes are also on the Team USA roster, while Torrent defender Aneta Tejralová is playing for Team Czechia.

Last weekend, Knight tied the record for the most career Olympic goals (14) in U.S. women’s ice hockey history. The five-time Olympian, who has announced the 2026 Winter Olympics will be her last, is now tied with Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Katie King and Natalie Darwitz.

Here’s Team USA’s scores so far:

USA 5 - Czechia 1

USA 5 - Finland 0

USA 5 - Switzerland 0

USA 5 - Canada 0

USA 6 - Italy 0 (Quarterfinals)

USA 5 - Sweden 0 (Semifinals)

During the semifinals match against Sweden on Monday, and totaling up their four previous shutout matches, Team USA reached a record-shattering 331 minutes and 23 seconds of shutout hockey.

The previous women’s record was held by the 2002 Canadian team, which went 199 minutes without allowing a goal.

Continuing years of a fierce rivalry, Team USA will face off against Team Canada in the Women’s Gold Medal Game on Thursday, February 19, at 10:10 a.m. PST.

U.S. women’s hockey is playing in the gold medal game for the fifth consecutive Winter Olympics, earning a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics, and silver medals in 2010, 2014, and 2022.

To learn more about Washington state athletes competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics, click here.

