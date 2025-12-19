Healthier Together: Holiday stress climbs as Americans worry about family dynamics

A recent poll by the American Psychiatric Association found that 44% of Americans are experiencing holiday stress this year, a significant increase from 30% in previous years.

The increase in holiday stress reflects broader concerns among Americans, with one in three adult participants in the poll admitting worries about family dynamics during holiday gatherings.

Dr. Mike Franz, the executive medical director of behavioral health at Regence BlueShield, highlighted that tough debates can be stressors, especially when opposing views are brought into holiday gatherings.

“There’s also the expectation to spend a lot of time with family and friends, and sometimes those relationships are strained. These days, more than ever, due to differences in political feelings or some of the financial insecurity we have,” Dr. Franz said.

Dr. Franz emphasized the importance of managing expectations during the holidays.

To mitigate holiday-induced stress, he advises maintaining a good set of basic routines and goals, even when the holidays add tasks and other issues.

He explained, “You’ve got to stick to a good routine. That means trying to stick to a good sleep schedule and prioritize rest. Eating as healthy as you can — there are a lot of sweets, a lot of comfort foods, as we know — but being moderate when taking in those. Continuing to get regular exercise is super important in times of stress.”

Despite the stress, the poll indicates that 44% of Americans also report that their mental health improves during the holidays due to togetherness and acts of giving.

This duality highlights the complex experiences many face during this festive season.

Dr. Franz recommends taking a few moments daily to recalibrate and reset, suggesting even 15–20 minutes can help manage the holiday blues.

He encourages individuals to prioritize self-care amid the festive chaos.

