Head-on crash sends two to the hospital in serious condition in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Saturday night, police and crews from Lacey Fire District Three answered calls of a crash on State Route 510 near Reservation Road Southeast in Olympia.

Crews described the accident as a serious crash with two people reportedly trapped and a car on fire.

Crash in Olympia (Lacey Fire District 3)

According to Lacey Fire, police arrived before fire crews did and were able to knock down the fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Washington State Patrol investigated the crash but has not announced the cause of the crash or whether alcohol was involved.

