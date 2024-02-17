‘Have your phone charged’: Thousands lose power across Puget Sound

Power was out across the region on Friday. The big reason was the winds from earlier in the night.

At its peak, nearly 2,400 customers were in the dark.

KIRO 7 was in Maple Valley where residents felt the burn of the outage. At least 300 people in the area lost power around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Around 9:30 p.m., it was nearly complete darkness on Issaquah Hobart Road.

Nearby, on Cedar Grove Road, KIRO 7 saw Puget Sound Energy crews hard at work.

Just as KIRO 7 crews were pulling up, a transformative blew nearby.

It didn’t take long for power to be restored in the area once crews arrived. Fortuntely, by 11 p.m. it was back on.

KIRO 7 spoke with one man who shared the moment he lost power.

”I was putting my puppy in her kennel and about to go to an obligation, that I am heading back from now, and I saw the power out when I was in the driveway,” he said.

If you are still without power, Puget Sound Energy reminds people to always have their devices like cell phones charged, because you never know how long it will be.

And the man KIRO 7 spoke with seconded that.

”Have the phones charged,” he said. “I live with my aunt. She’s always like have your phone charged, have your phone charged. Because you know, we can’t go without the phones in this day and age.“

We have seen other power outages across the sound.

One is near North Bend, where 70 customers were without power.

