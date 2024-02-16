Local

High wind warning in effect as gusts of 60 mph expected along Cascades

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Areas of Puget Sound are expecting wind gusts of up to 60 mph Friday and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The East Sound lowlands, Cascade Foothills, and especially the Interstate 90 corridor near North Bend and Enumclaw should expect gusty east winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

The High Wind Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday and KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer expects the strongest winds this evening after 7 p.m. through the early morning hours of Saturday before only very slowly diminishing.

Drivers are suggested to use extra caution and residents are suggested to secure loose items outside.

Widespread power outages in the area are also expected.


