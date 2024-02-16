High wind warning in effect as gusts of 60 mph expected along Cascades

Areas of Puget Sound are expecting wind gusts of up to 60 mph Friday and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The East Sound lowlands, Cascade Foothills, and especially the Interstate 90 corridor near North Bend and Enumclaw should expect gusty east winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

The High Wind Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday and KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer expects the strongest winds this evening after 7 p.m. through the early morning hours of Saturday before only very slowly diminishing.

Drivers are suggested to use extra caution and residents are suggested to secure loose items outside.

Widespread power outages in the area are also expected.

Gusty Cascade Gap winds are likely once again this afternoon across the Cascade Foothills. Winds from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible, especially near North Bend to Enumclaw. 🌬️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/KQTRHJqP9W — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 16, 2024





