Bellevue PD create tip line after receiving ‘high volume of calls’ regarding ‘OnlyFans House’

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department established a separate tip line for those who have additional information regarding the alleged human sex trafficking ring that operated out of multiple properties, including a “party house,” where women were forced to work on online sex websites like OnlyFans and Chaturbate.

The department stated it is receiving a “high volume of calls” related to this operation, prompting the creation of a separate tip line, (425) 452-2564.

Last week, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree human trafficking, leading organized crime, and money laundering. Allegedly, hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed through the operation that spanned multiple properties: a Bellevue property dubbed the “mansion,” an apartment within a luxury downtown Bellevue high-rise dubbed the “penthouse,” a Bellevue home dubbed the “lake house,” and two more properties in Renton — the “Renton apartment” and the “former lake house.”

Court docs detail alleged exploitation, abuse of young women forced to stream 10+ hours a day at Bellevue party house

Court documents, obtained by MyNorthwest from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, detail years of alleged abuse against the young women who lived there.

Multiple young women told police they were forced to work on OnlyFans and Chaturbate.

One woman, who was 17 at the time, said she was contacted by the 21-year-old in April 2024, who told her she could make money. She told police she ended up sending him a selfie and later found out he used it on the dating app Tinder to message other men while pretending to be her.

She said the man told her he helped women run their OnlyFans accounts “like an agency,” saying that women had been poor in high school and were now rich. He said he changed the trajectory of their lives, such as traveling on private jets and making a substantial amount of money.

The woman said she went to another state for school, but that she and the man maintained a relationship. She said the 21-year-old eventually convinced her to create an OnlyFans account, but he changed the password, so she couldn’t see how much money her posts were generating.

The woman said she eventually started streaming on a platform called Chaturbate, where viewers can send requests for specific content and receive “tips” for it.

She said her relationship with the man turned violent when she no longer wanted to live-stream.

“There had been no ‘domestic violence,’ but following this argument, ‘a switch flipped,’ and then incidents where [the suspect] became physically violent with [the woman] started,” court documents stated.

The woman said the man would physically grab her by her hair or arm when she wouldn’t do what he asked. At one point, the man allegedly strangled her.

She said the man eventually convinced her to drop out of college and continue streaming.

The woman said that at one point, she confronted the man, saying she had earned more than $250,000 in one year and demanded some of the money, but he refused to give her any. She said he also refused to give her the login information for her OnlyFans account and refused to delete any explicit media of her.

Second woman details alleged abuse in Bellevue party house investigation

In January, Bellevue police said they received a call from a mother who was concerned about her daughter and asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a residence.

Officers discovered the daughter was at a hospital. She told officers she believed she had been drugged, that all of her money had been stolen, and that she was done with her involvement at the Bellevue residence.

She explained she had seen a Snapchat post recruiting models who would make between $8,000 and $10,000 per month, which she believed was for OnlyFans content creation, such as posting bikini photos, but then said, “I didn’t think it was anything like how it was.”

Officers discovered the “agency” belonged to two men, including the 21-year-old suspect arrested last week.

The woman said she had moved into a house in Bellevue where several other young women were living and creating OnlyFans content. She described the 21-year-old as being the overall boss.

She said the men would take most of the women’s earnings, and that she was forced to stream on Chaturbate for 10-12 hours at a time. She told officers that if she left, the men would take possession of her OnlyFans and other accounts, leaving her with no viable source of income.

While she said she was never physically assaulted, she knew it was a possibility.

“I knew other girls were getting hurt, beaten, and threatened with guns, so I didn’t want to get to that point,” she told police.

She said at one point, the 21-year-old forced a girl to crawl around the living room like a dog, pointing a gun at her, as punishment for speaking to other men.

The woman also told police that she and other women at the residence were given Adderall so that they could stay up and stream for long periods of time.

Third woman details lack of earnings, witnessing physical abuse

Another woman told police that one of the men would earn between $8,000 and $15,000 a month from her work, and that she would receive only 30% of the proceeds from her OnlyFans account.

She told police one of the women would take substantial physical abuse from a 21-year-old, who would allegedly slap her in the face.

21-year-old held on multiple counts

At the first appearance hearing on Friday, King County prosecutors argued the 21-year-old man should be held on $5 million bail.

After hearing from both sides, a judge agreed and found probable cause to hold the man on four counts of human trafficking, one count of money laundering, and one count of leading organized crime, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Neighbors speak out

KIRO 7 reached out to several neighbors of the “party house” to see if they witnessed or grew suspicious of any illegal activity.

“I really did not realize it was just down the street from me,” Lori Lake, who lives nearby, told KIRO 7. “So that’s a little disconcerting.”

“It’s very similar to the Epstein situation, almost, or like with Diddy,” Saffron Laframboise, who claimed the 21-year-old arrested suspect tried to recruit her, said. “It’s scarily similar, almost like, are they trying to replicate it?”

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest; KIRO 7

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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