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Recall alert: 880K Hondas recalled over suspension issues

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
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Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 880,000 vehicles due to subframe corrosion which can cause suspension problems. (JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Honda recalled 880,514 vehicles in nearly two dozen states due to suspension problems.

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The recall affects several makes of Hondas across several model years, including 2016-2022 Honda Pilot, 2017-2023 Ridgeline, 2019-2023 Passport, and 2014-2020 Acura MDX, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recalled vehicles were sold in the following states:

  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin

The NHTSA said the rear subframe can corrode where it is mounted to the suspension, causing it to fail.

Dealers will inspect the subframe, install a reinforcement kit, and, if necessary, repair or replace it at no cost.

Owners will be alerted by mail after July 7, but can call Honda at 888-234-2138 and use recall numbers AOU and AOT.

Vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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