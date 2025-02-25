H Mart to open store in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — It appears a popular Asian grocery store is moving into Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board shows that H Mart filed an application on Feb. 21.

The application lists the address as 951 N.W. Ballard Way— where the New Seasons Market used to be.

H Mart currently operates several stores in Seattle. The grocer also has stores in Federal Way, Redmond, Lynwood, and Bellevue.

An opening date has not been announced for the Ballard location.

H Mart offers a large variety of Asian cuisine such as fresh seafood, meat, and produce, as well as unique snacks that can’t typically be found at traditional grocery chains.





